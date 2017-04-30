Police detain ex gov. Sule Lamido

Mr Kayode Aderanti, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 1, Kano, says the arrested former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido would remain in their custody for further investigation. Aderanti, who, spoke through the Public Relations Officer, Zone 1, DSP Sambo Sokoto disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Sunday. According to him, the former Governor ‘honourably’ presented himself before the Police after an invitation was sent to him to answer questions.

