Police parade Kogi LG chairman, orderly, others in connection with assassination attempt on Dino Melaye

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police, FCT Command has paraded six persons in connection with the recent assassination attempt on the Senator Representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye. Melaye was recently attacked at his residence at Iyala, Ijumu LGA in Kogi State. Subsequently, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, swiftly deployed Police Special Tactical Squad (STS) […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

