Police replies Wike on alleged plot to plant dollars, guns in his residence

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governor Nyesom Wike has raised the alarm over alleged plot to frame him up, saying the police were planning to plant foreign currencies and incriminating items in his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

Wike, who spoke, yesterday, in Government House, Port Harcourt, alleged that the police leadership had concluded plans to secure a court injunction in Abuja to search the residence this week, alleging that the incriminating items it intended to plant there would now be recovered.

He alleged that the police had approved the raid of his Abuja residence. According to him, some other items to be planted include guns, explosives and expensive wristwatches

His words, “I had an interview where I said the IG of police is after my life. Yesterday (Friday), the IG approved that they should go my house in Abuja to raid the place. And that they would get the court order on Tuesday in Abuja.

“First of all, I don’t stay in the lodge; I have never stayed in the lodge since I became governor. I live in my private house in Asokoro, Abuja. Now, what they have done in that order they want to get from the court is that they did not indicate who owns the house or who is living there. “Obviously, the court will be wary of searching a governor’s house because of immunity. But to beat that, they did not indicate that it is the house of the governor of Rivers State. I am not afraid. If you want to search my house, I live in Port Harcourt. I have my house in the village and I have my house in the Old GRA. So, you can come and search.

“All attempt is being made so that they will go and plant either AK47 or millions of dollars in the house. They can even plant costly wrist watches as propaganda tool”. Meanwhile, spokesman for Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said he was not aware of the alleged plot, referring our correspondent to the Force PRO in Abuja.

“ Since the IG has been mentioned, I am not competent to speak on it. Get to the Force PRO in Abuja. But as a command, we are not aware of such plot “, he said.

