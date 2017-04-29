Police sets up squad to check extortion among personnel

The FRSC also sensitised operators about relevant traffic rules.

The post Police sets up squad to check extortion among personnel appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

