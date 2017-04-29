Policeman, LG chaiman, others paraded over attempt to kill Melaye

The Police on Saturday paraded a policeman, the Local government chairman of Ijumu and four others for allegedly attempting to kill Senator Dino Melaye

The Senators residence was attacked by unknown gunmen at Iyara, Ijumu LGA in Kogi State on 15th April, 2017.

One of the suspects paraded admitted to journalists that he informed police operatives about the gang and it’s activity.

To avoid any form of suspicion, the police said the gang conveyed its members in an ambulance with the inscription; General Hospital Iyara to the Senator’s residence.

Those paraded are; Taofiq Isah ‘M’ 54 years principal suspect (Hon. Chairman Ijumu LGA Kogi State), Ade Obage ‘M’ 29 years, Abdullahi Isah a.k.a Eko ‘M’ 32 years, Ahmed Ajayi ‘M’ 45 years, Michael Bamidele ‘M’ 26 years and Ex- Sgt Ede James ‘M’ 35 years (Orderly to Chairman of ijumu LGA Kogi State at the time of the attack).

The police also revealed that other suspects linked to the operation are still at large. They include; Abdulmumini a.k.a Iron, Osama (SNU) Lukman a.k.a General/Commander and China a.k.a Lie down flat and Adamu Aloha.

Items recovered from them include; One Ambulance Hyundai Bus, Five AK 47 rifles, one Berreta pistol, two locally made single barrel shot gun, 25 expended shells of 7.62 mm ammunition, 13 expended shells of 9mm ammunition and twelve expended shells gauge cartridge.

The police also displayed certificate of the ballistic expert examination, test and analysis carried out at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department in Lagos.

Pictures from the scene of the attack was also revealed to reporters during the parade. Some of the pictures showed several bullet holes on walls and cars.

