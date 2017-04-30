Politicians! I have no relationship with them — King Oweipa Dele Jones

Guardian (blog)

His Royal Highness, King Oweipa Dele Jones, Ere Ibenanaowei of Ogboin Amassoma, a first class king, has for the past 13 years overseen the affairs of the people of Amassoma kingdom. And since his ascension to the throne, he has witnessed and …



and more »