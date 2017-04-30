Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Politicians! I have no relationship with them — King Oweipa Dele Jones – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Politicians! I have no relationship with them — King Oweipa Dele Jones – Guardian (blog)

Guardian (blog)

Politicians! I have no relationship with them — King Oweipa Dele Jones
Guardian (blog)
His Royal Highness, King Oweipa Dele Jones, Ere Ibenanaowei of Ogboin Amassoma, a first class king, has for the past 13 years overseen the affairs of the people of Amassoma kingdom. And since his ascension to the throne, he has witnessed and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.