Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope appeals for an end to violence in Venezuela – Gulf Times

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Pope appeals for an end to violence in Venezuela – Gulf Times

Gulf Times

Pope appeals for an end to violence in Venezuela
Gulf Times
People participate in a march paying tribute to student Juan Pablo Pernalete – killed on April 26 by the impact of a gas grenade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro – in Caracas. Text Size: A A A. AFP/Vatican City. Pope Francis yesterday
Pope Calls for Venezuelan Negotiated Solution to ViolenceBloomberg

all 50 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.