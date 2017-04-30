Pope appeals for an end to violence in Venezuela – Gulf Times
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Gulf Times
|
Pope appeals for an end to violence in Venezuela
Gulf Times
People participate in a march paying tribute to student Juan Pablo Pernalete – killed on April 26 by the impact of a gas grenade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro – in Caracas. Text Size: A A A. AFP/Vatican City. Pope Francis yesterday …
Pope Calls for Venezuelan Negotiated Solution to Violence
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!