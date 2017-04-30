Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope Francis in-flight presser after Egypt visit – Vatican Radio

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Pope Francis in-flight presser after Egypt visit – Vatican Radio

Vatican Radio

Pope Francis in-flight presser after Egypt visit
Vatican Radio
(Vatican Radio) Pope Francis on Saturday evening, during his return from Egypt, held his traditional inflight “press conference” with journalists onboard the Papal plane touching on a wide range of issues. Amongst the topics elaborated upon, he spoke
North Korea crisis: Pope urges international mediationBBC News
Pope warns of destruction if North Korea tensions escalateDaily Mail
Pope calls for N.Korea negotiationsVanguard
fox6now.com –AOL –RT –Newstalk 106-108 fm
all 46 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.