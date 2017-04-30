Pope warns of broad destruction if Korean tensions escalate – Plainview Daily Herald
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Plainview Daily Herald
|
Pope warns of broad destruction if Korean tensions escalate
Plainview Daily Herald
Pope Francis smiles as he talks to journalists during a press conference he held on his return flight from Cairo to Rome, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Pope Francis traveled to Egypt on Friday for a historic visit to the Arab and Muslim majority nation …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!