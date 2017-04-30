Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Time to fire Chris Malikane immediately, says DA – Citizen

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Time to fire Chris Malikane immediately, says DA – Citizen

Citizen

Time to fire Chris Malikane immediately, says DA
Citizen
The party says Malikane crossed a 'red line' in South Africa's constitutional democracy when he pivoted from warning about 'civil war' to calling for 'civil war'. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba must now act decisively and fire his economic advisor
Gigaba's economic advisor in hot water for 'take up arms' talkTimes LIVE
'Prepare for the worst', says Gigaba's adviserNews24

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.