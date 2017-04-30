President Buhari misses his PA wedding

The speculations have continued over the health of President Buhari as he failed to attend the wedding of his personal assistant , Tunde Sabiu who got married to Fatima in Kaduna on Saturday, April 29thon Saturday but the occasion was graced by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and …

The post President Buhari misses his PA wedding appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

