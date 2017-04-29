President Buhari not considering resignation – Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari is not considering retirement this was confirmed by the office of the Presidency despite his present state of health. In an interview with journalists in Lagos on Friday, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said those calling for the President’s resignation were merely expressing their opinion. …
The post President Buhari not considering resignation – Presidency appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!