President Zuma ‘asked’ lawyer to keep arms inquiry in dark about cash gifts, court told – Times LIVE
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Times LIVE
|
President Zuma 'asked' lawyer to keep arms inquiry in dark about cash gifts, court told
Times LIVE
President Jacob Zuma allegedly tried to silence a close confidant who had "intimate knowledge" about how the president benefited from the arms deal, by asking him not to testify at the Seriti commission. Explosive details of how Zuma allegedly tried to …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!