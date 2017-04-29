Psquare, Yemi Alade, Phyno Surprise Newlywed Couple, Crash Wedding (photos)
A newly wedded couple, Mr and Mrs Umelo were left shocked after some top music stars made an unintended appearance at their post wedding photo shoot. R&B duo, PSquare, Yemi Alade and Rapper Phyno who were at GloMegaMusicTour stop in Owerri recently were checking into their hotel when they joined the couple in their photo …
The post Psquare, Yemi Alade, Phyno Surprise Newlywed Couple, Crash Wedding (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
