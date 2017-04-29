R. Kelly Sued Over Affair With Policeman’s Wife
American Rhythm and Blues singer Robert Kelly may be facing legal consequences for having an alleged affair with a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy’s wife, reports say. The Punch reports that Hinds County Deputy Kevin Bryant filed the lawsuit on the 21st of April 2017, and the “Same Girl” singer received a court order on the 24th…
The post R. Kelly Sued Over Affair With Policeman’s Wife appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!