Race car driver dies at Phakisa Freeway – News24

Race car driver dies at Phakisa Freeway
Race car driver dies at Phakisa Freeway
Welkom- A 47-year-old race car driver has died after he was involved in a collision during an event at the Phakisa Freeway motor racing circuit in Welkom on Friday evening, paramedics said on Saturday. ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said …
