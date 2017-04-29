Rangers Hall of Fame: Ugwuanyi pledges land for project

By George Aluo

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has pledged to make a parcel of land available in the Coal City for the proposed Rangers Hall of Fame.

Patron of the team, Benson Ejindu disclosed over the weekend in Enugu that with the interest and support those behind the project are getting from the governor, the Flying Antelopes would soon have a befitting Hall of Fame.

In his words: “We have briefed the governor of our plans to build a Hall of Fame for Rangers and he (the governor) gave us a pat on the back for coming up with the idea. The governor has assured us of a parcel of land for the project and with that I think the coast is clear for us to start making moves to actualize the project.”

Ejindu who is based in the United States of America (USA) said the Rangers Hall of Fame would be one of the issues to be discussed by Ex Rangers in USA when the body holds her annual convention in Houston later this year.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for supporting Rangers, even in the face of recession. Ejindu said he is confident the Flying Antelopes would bounce back to reckoning in the league and possibly return to the continent next term.

“It’s unfortunate that Rangers didn’t do well this year in the continent. But the good thing is that the club is still enjoying the support of the governor who has done the right thing of not abandoning the team when the results were not coming. I see the club bouncing back and returning to the continent next year,” Ejindu said.

It would be noted that Ejindu was one of those who propelled Rangers with cash support to break her 32-year trophy jinx last season.

