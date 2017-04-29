Pages Navigation Menu

Ranguma, Oburu stripped – Citizen TV (press release)

The ODM's National Elections Board (NEB) has upheld the controversial nomination of Kisumu Senator Prof Peter Anyang Nyong'o to fly the party's ticket in the Governor's race. NEB Chairperson Judith Pareno confirmed Ny'ongo's win, despite protests from …

