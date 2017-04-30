Rat out political killers‚ urges acting KZN premier – Times LIVE
Rat out political killers‚ urges acting KZN premier
Acting KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has called on residents of his province to go to police if they have any information regarding repeated slayings of political officials. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Zikalala was speaking at the funeral …
