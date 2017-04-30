Reader: Why Theater? Read Juliet Wittman’s Godot Review for the Answer. – Westword
Westword
Reader: Why Theater? Read Juliet Wittman's Godot Review for the Answer.
Juliet Wittman's review of the Arvada Center's Waiting for Godot — one of the best productions she's seen of Godot, she says — inspired plenty of discussion on her Facebook page. That's pretty good for a play in which "nothing happens, twice …
