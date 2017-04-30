Recession will soon give way to ‘bountiful harvest’ — Pastor Ojo

A Lagos cleric, Pastor Phillip Oladele Ojo, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience in the face of ongoing economic recession, saying God revealed to him that there will still be bountiful harvest in Nigeria.

Ojo, General Overseer of Christ End-Time Overcomers Gospel Ministries, a church in Ilupeju Estate, Wale Olasogba Street, Giwa-Okearo area of Ogun State, spoke on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the church.

The cleric, who is also a prophet, revealed that God showed him the glory of harvest that awaits Nigeria after the current economic recession.

“What God says about Nigeria is that, He is going to take glory in the affairs of this country. No matter how daunting the temptations or tribulations are, Nigeria will overcome everything because this is a phase it has to pass through. Nigeria is still going to have bountiful harvest, that many will be wondering if this is a country that experienced economic hardship at a time,” he said.

Ojo added that this is the right time for people to move close to God. Quoting Psalm 121, he emphasized that it is crucial at this stage for all Nigerians “that seek to survive this era to look up to God. “Only God can be relied upon in this era of recession,” he stressed.

According to the prophet, a leader will also later emerge in this country that will shepherd the citizens to the era of plenty.

He, however, advised the youths against inordinate ambition for wealth, stressing that God’s time is always the best.

Pastor Ojo cited the example of his church as a moral lesson to Nigerians. “This church was set up 20 years ago and for 18 years; we were unable to erect a befitting church building. For those years, somebody donated his moderate building to us for use. But within two years to make the age of the church 20, God performed His miracle and that is the multi-million Naira church cathedral you are all beholding now.”

According to him, “some people were created to be rich at mid-life but in their 20’s, they, out of desperation, would go and become rich through fetish means or fraudulent practices and thus shorten their lifespan. So, it is always better to wait for God’s time.”

Speaking in the same vein, his wife and an evangelist, Mrs. Elizabeth Adenike Ojo, counselled young ladies on the need to protect their chastity while still being spinsters or when married. She said there are many blessings attached to holy life and godliness.

She similarly advised both young men and women against indecent dressing, which is now rampant, stressing that “all these things lead to evil temptations, sinful acts and destructive end.”

In his exhortation, the occasion’s guest speaker, Pastor Stephen Ademola, described Pastor Ojo’s ministries as “an evidence to the fact that God is a rewarder of all those who love Him and obey His words.”

Ademola recounted how Ojo endured hardship of various types to propagate the gospel of Christ. He advised upcoming men of God to emulate him.

Earlier, Pastor Ojo in his sermon had tasked men of God to live above board as they are the representatives of the Almighty on Earth. He particularly cautioned against the commercialization of the Gospel as is currently being witnessed in some circles in Christendom. It is God that dictates the growth of His church. We don,t need tricks to make people give for the works of God; he appealed.

The ceremony witnessed diverse testimonies to the miracles of God; words of wisdom and revelations from Prophet Ojo and other men of God,and special renditions from the combined choir.

