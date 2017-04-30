Reekado Banks: “My Father Warned Me Not To Leave Jesus Christ”

Mavins star Reekado Banks has revealed he got no hindrance from his family when he made it known he had decided to go into the music industry. However, they only gave him one condition – Never leave Jesus Christ. Speaking with Sunday Scoop, Reekado said: My parents have always been supportive and they want the …

