Relegation a cruel blow for our supporters- Sunderland FC

By Emmanuel Okogba

Stuart Attwell’s final whistle confirmed that Sunderland FC will not continue their run as a top-flight club having stayed 10 consecutive seasons in the Premier League.

A late goal from Joshua King sealed Sunderland’s fate in a 0-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

David Moyes’ side’s campaign has been woeful partly because of wrong players recruitment and injuries. Their last win was a 0-4 victory over Crystal Palace on the road in a week 24 game.

The club Chairman in a statement made bare what the future holds for the Club. He said ” Like any supporter, my initial reaction is one of sadness, disappointment, anger and frustration. After 10 consecutive seasons as a top-flight club, the second longest in our 138-year history, it is hard for everyone to take.

“It is an especially cruel blow for our supporters, who have shown tremendous faith in the club. They backed the team, home and away, in huge numbers throughout the season and it is fair to say this season they have once again been relentless in their support. I am truly sorry that we have not been able to retain our top-flight status for them.

“I acknowledge that during my ownership mistakes have been made, particularly in the area of player recruitment, and as a result we have found ourselves struggling to survive in recent seasons. We had massive disruption during the summer transfer window and an unprecedented number of injuries throughout the season. These are difficulties which we have been unable to overcome and we are paying the price for that now.



“We need to improve, both on and off the field, and despite the bitter disappointment of today there is a strong determination to do so throughout the club. There is significant work to be done over the summer and when the season is concluded, we intend to share our plans to move forward with our supporters”.

Sunderland will hope to follow the footsteps of neighbours Newcastle United who immediately gained promotion back to the Premier League after getting relegated last season.

The post Relegation a cruel blow for our supporters- Sunderland FC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

