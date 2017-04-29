Rivers donates 8 assault gunboats to Navy – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Rivers donates 8 assault gunboats to Navy
Vanguard
The Nigerian Navy has received eight assault gunboats from Rivers State government that it says will boost its fight against oil theft and sea robbery which has become commonplace in the Niger Delta. Gov. Nyesom Wike. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!