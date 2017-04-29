Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers pensioners vow to boycott May Day, Golden Jubilee celebration

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

Pensioners in Rivers State have vowed to boycott the celebration of the State’s Golden Jubilee celebration over several months of unpaid benefits. Chairman of Pensioners in Rivers state, Festus Abibo said this in an interview with newsman in Port Harcourt. Abibo decried the action of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike who he accused of being […]

