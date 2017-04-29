Rivers pensioners vow to boycott May Day, Golden Jubilee celebration

Pensioners in Rivers State have vowed to boycott the celebration of the State’s Golden Jubilee celebration over several months of unpaid benefits. Chairman of Pensioners in Rivers state, Festus Abibo said this in an interview with newsman in Port Harcourt. Abibo decried the action of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike who he accused of being […]

Rivers pensioners vow to boycott May Day, Golden Jubilee celebration

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

