Rivers pensioners vow to boycott May Day, Golden Jubilee celebration
Pensioners in Rivers State have vowed to boycott the celebration of the State’s Golden Jubilee celebration over several months of unpaid benefits. Chairman of Pensioners in Rivers state, Festus Abibo said this in an interview with newsman in Port Harcourt. Abibo decried the action of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike who he accused of being […]
Rivers pensioners vow to boycott May Day, Golden Jubilee celebration
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!