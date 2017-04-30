Ronaldo becomes all-time leading goalscorer in Europe

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 30, 2017

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, became the all-time leading goalscorer in Europe, after he netted in their 2-1 win over Valencia on Saturday. Ronaldo headed Madrid in front, to claim his 20th goal of this season’s La Liga campaign. It also meant he has scored at least 20 goals in each of his eight seasons […]

Hello. Add your message here.