Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Runtown in Jozi for more sound fusion – SowetanLIVE

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Runtown in Jozi for more sound fusion – SowetanLIVE

SowetanLIVE

Runtown in Jozi for more sound fusion
SowetanLIVE
Nigerian singer Runtown is a melting pot of influences, having grown up surrounded by politics. CAPTION: Nigeria's Douglas Jack Agu, better known as Runtown, is in town. / Veli Nhlapo. " Nigerian muso attracts attention ". Related articles. Sephuma's

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.