Russians call for Putin to Quit following Peaceful Protest

Russian demonstrators on Saturday urged President Vladimir Putin not to run for a fourth term beginning from 2018. They rallied in cities across Russia under the slogan “I’m fed up,” which reportedly left dozens arrested in St. Petersburg. The centrepiece rally in Moscow, however, went peacefully. According to NAN, several hundred people rallied in a […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

