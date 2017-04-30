Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russians call for Putin to Quit following Peaceful Protest

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Russian demonstrators on Saturday urged President Vladimir Putin not to run for a fourth term beginning from 2018. They rallied in cities across Russia under the slogan “I’m fed up,” which reportedly left dozens arrested in St. Petersburg. The centrepiece rally in Moscow, however, went peacefully. According to NAN, several hundred people rallied in a […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.