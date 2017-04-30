Russians call for Putin to Quit following Peaceful Protest
Russian demonstrators on Saturday urged President Vladimir Putin not to run for a fourth term beginning from 2018. They rallied in cities across Russia under the slogan “I’m fed up,” which reportedly left dozens arrested in St. Petersburg. The centrepiece rally in Moscow, however, went peacefully. According to NAN, several hundred people rallied in a […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!