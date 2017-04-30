Saftu an inevitable response to a long-standing question – Independent Online
Saftu an inevitable response to a long-standing question
History has answered the question that long plagued the labour movement: an alliance with a nationalist government dilutes a working-class struggle, writes Mcebisi Ndletyana. Organisations are indeed products of society. They're neither ordained nor …
