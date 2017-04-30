Pages Navigation Menu

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, are back on good terms. This followed intervention in the widely reported ‘war’ by some Northern Governors at the weekend. ​Sanusi is being investigated by the Kano state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Agency (KSPCACA) over an alleged misappropriation of around N5billion supposedly left […]

Sanusi vs Ganduje: How Northern Governors ended Emir, Kano govt. war

