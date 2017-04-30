Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki, El-Rufai were right to block Tinubu from becoming Vice President – Bitrus Dangiwa

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Saraki, El-Rufai were right to block Tinubu from becoming Vice President – Bitrus Dangiwa

A Chieftain of the Northern Elders Forum, Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa, has opined that Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, were right to have opposed the move of a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, to become the party’s vice presidential candidate in 2015. In a book […]

Saraki, El-Rufai were right to block Tinubu from becoming Vice President – Bitrus Dangiwa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.