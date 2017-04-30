Saudi Arabia sentences man to death for renouncing Islam

The authorities of Saudi Arabia have sentenced a man to death for renouncing Islam and made disparaging remarks about the prophet Muhammad. The authorities became aware of Ahmad Al-Shamri in 2014 after he uploaded a series of videos reflecting his views on social media. He was subsequently arrested on charges of atheism and blasphemy, faced …

