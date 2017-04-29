Searching for a partner?

Networking/ Sponsorship

•Stephen 26, an upcoming entrepreneur needs likemind young and flexible, entrepreneur to work with. 08053319499,08062063747

•Ebuka resides in Rivers State, needs good hearted male or female to assist him financially to set up business to enable him further his education.08177225764,08167245617 Acc No 5223013913 Ecobank

•Joseph, hardworking, needs a marine Job. 07059400245

•Christian 29, from Abia State, a Patent Medicine Dealer Chemist, whose shop gutted fire needs financial help3069350471 First bank Christian Brown

08132723008,08099191780 •

Stephanie, 18 resides in Lagos, needs a man or woman who can help her financially to achieve her dreams of becoming a fashion designer.09064383242

•Amarachi, 18, from Imo state needs a God fearing man who can sponsor her education financially.09095831748, 09064383242

•Katherine 22, needs a philanthropist to sponsor her education,acct,name Katherine Joe, acct no. 2070156876,UBA Bank. 08032638739

Friends

Searching Male

•Adeleke 25, fair in complexion, an undergraduate and resides in Ibadan, needs a romantic lady for friendship.08075569105

•Matins 48, an investment Consultant, resides in Lagos, needs decent and Godly female friends, aged 45-65. 08029143690,08023842461

•Olamania 42, tall and resides in Lagos, needs a nice female friend.08059896187

•Ade 48, resides in Lagos, needs a decent and romantic lady, aged 48-55, for friendship.08025003722, 08038094699

Lovers

Searching Female

•Jane single and employed needs a matured man for future relationship. 07039l69804

•Ada 26, 5.8ft tall, chocolate in complexion, slim, decent, a genotype AS, and a catholic, needs a nice mature man, whose genotype is AA, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage, aged 35-40. 08136442047

•Franca, tall, sexy, bootilicious, super intelligent needs a matured man aged 55 and above for love and romance. 07014593083

•Dami 28, needs a man, aged 35-40, who is God fearing, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage.09037348893

•Nancy 27, from Delta State, needs a God fearing man, aged 28-48, for a relationship.07066949981

Searching Male

•Martins 30, resides in Lagos needs a lady, aged 19- 26, who resides in Lagos for a relationship.07037177183

•Sani 28, from Niger state, needs a Muslim lady, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 08138068452

•Matthew 35, from Anambra state, but resides in Asaba, Delta state, self employed, needs an honest and cute lady, aged 20-32. 07063146642

•Precious 27, a graduate and employed, needs a matured lady, who is sexually strong, for a wife.07065681754

•Bola 40, dark incomplexion, a graduate, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a God fearing lady for a relationship that can lead to marriage.08187430826,07055806407

•Faith, from Bayelsa State a graduate, from a humble home, needs a very beautiful and responsible lady for a relationship.08143661312

•Musbau 33, Yoruba by tribe and resides in Lagos state, had his right foot amputated from the limb some years ago, needs a lady, aged 20-30, for a relationsip.07084118629

•Babson 50, chocolate in complexion, tall, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a romantic, beautiful and sexy lady who is employed or in business and also resides in Lagos for a relationship, aged 35 and above.09077278844, 08061518565

•Promise 25,needs a mature lady, for a serious relationship.08071689567

•Lanrey 66, a divorce, without any issue, needs a mature and humble Christian lady who is employed, aged 40-46, not too fat or slim, average height, for a serious relationship. 09091387917

•Michael 30, from Edo state, into art work, needs an employed lady, aged 20-28, who is ready for marriage, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage.08030774136

•Dan 40, needs a lady around Abuja, aged 18 andabove. 07016681866

•Jerry 37, from Benin, needs a caring and lively lady, for a serious,relationship.08055809061

•Efe 33, needs a lady for a relationship that will lead to marriage.07037851822, 09057516949

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Beverly 25, light skin, pretty, slim, average height and nice shape, needs a sugar daddy in Port Harcourt that can take very good care of her. 09067755774

Searching Male

•Kingsley 33, dark in complexion, average height and resides in Aba, needs a wealthy , young and beautiful sugar mummy, that will take care of him.08174689360, 08038950889

•Sola resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy.08170096900

•Aruna from Edo state, but resides in Mina Niger state, needs a sugar mummy,in Abuja, that can take care of him.07037965320

•Jack needs a dark in complexion, busty and rich sugarmummy. 07053163187

•Treasure 30, and resides in Abuja, needs a sugar mummy.08094153746, 07034248644

•Fidelis 35, a graduate needs a good sugar mummy to spoil him.08176108782

•Daniel 27, needs a divorced mature sugar mummy. 08115667381

•Ken, tall, handsome, healthy, chocolate in complexion, needs a wealthy andromantic sugar mummy who resides in Warri, Delta State that can take good care of him financially and also sponsor his education. 07038100848

•Shearer, 35, needs a good sugar mummy, that can support him financially, for a relationship.07084773034, 08035007104

•Michael, 27, a model, from Imo state but resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy that can take good care of him financially..08073060904,08132031927

•Frank, needs a sugar mummy.09067047789

•Anthony26,from Benin, needs a sexually active sugar mummy for a relationship. 09096907153

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636

