See Names & Faces Of The 6 Notorious Hired Assassins Who Tried To Kill Dino Melaye (Photos)

Posted on Apr 29, 2017


See Names & Faces Of The 6 Notorious Hired Assassins Who Tried To Kill Dino Melaye (Photos)
The police on Saturday said they had arrested six (6) members of the notorious Hired Assassins gang responsible for the attack of Senator Dino Melaye at his residence in Kogi state namely;

i. Taofiq Isah ‘M’ 54 years principal suspect (Hon. Chairman Ijumu LGA Kogi State)
ii. Ade Obage ‘M’ 29 years
iii. Abdullahi Isah a.k.a Eko ‘M’ 32 years
iv. Ahmed Ajayi ‘M’ 45 years
v. Michael Bamidele ‘M’ 26 years
vi. Ex- Sgt Ede James ‘M’ 35 years (Orderly to Chairman of ijumu LGA Kogi State at the time of the attack)

Items recovered included one Hyundai Ambulance bus allegedly used in conveying the attackers, five AK 47 rifles, One Beretta pistol and two locally made single barrel shot guns. Others were 25 expended shells of 7.62 mm ammunition, 13 expended shells of 9mm ammunition and 12 expended shells of gauge

