See photos of 6 suspects who attempted to assassinate Sen. Dino Melaye

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The police on Saturday said they had arrested six suspects in connection with an assassination attempt on Sen. Dino Melaye in his home in Kogi on April 15, efforts were being made to arrest other suspects at large.

The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, told newsmen in Abuja that the arrested suspects included a Kogi local government sole administrator and his orderly.
Here are photos of the suspects who attempted to assassinate Dino Melaye as shared by him on IG.

