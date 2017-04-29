See these pretty new photos of Tiwa Savage in braids – NAIJ.COM
See these pretty new photos of Tiwa Savage in braids
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has debuted a cute new hairstyle that makes her look years younger. Pretty Nigerian singer and trend setter, Tiwa Savage has once again proven that she any hairstyle can fit her face. Make-up artist Juicy Looks By Abby …
