Sen. Dino: Police Parade LG Chairman, 5 Others Over Alleged Assassination Attempt

The Nigeria Police Force has paraded the chairman of Ijumu LGA in Kogi state, Taofiq Isah and and five others suspects alleged to be involved with the assassination attempt on senator Dino Melaye.

Other suspects arrested include Ade Obage, 29 years; Abdullahi Isah a.k.a Eko, 32 years; Ahmed Ajayi, 45 years; Michael Bamidele, 26 years and

Ex- Sgt, Ede James, 35 years (orderly to the cairman of ijumu LGA Kogi State at the time of the attack)

Exhibits recovered include one ambulance Hyundai Bus, (paraded), five AK 47 rifles, one Berreta pistol, two locally made single barrel shot gun, 25 expended shells of 7.62 mm ammunition, 13 expended shells of 9mm ammunition, 12 expended shells gauge cartridge not paraded‎ as the firearms have been sent for ballistic expert examination, test and analysis at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department in Lagos.

The Force PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood, while parading the suspects, said “the Ijumu chairman, according to the investigation so far, is the mastermind of the executed attempted assassination/murder of Senator Dino Melaye.

“He was alleged to have directed one Abdulmumini a.k.a Iron, now at large (who was said to be his Personal Assistance) and who in turn recruited other members of the vicious and notorious hired assassins gang mentioned above.

Also, Obage voluntarily informed the Police that he had the knowledge and information about the attempted assassination/murder attack of Senator Dino Melaye after the attack was carried out. He further informed the investigators that he was contacted to join the gang by Abdullahi Eko a principal suspect now in Police custody.

“Eko confessed to the crime and admitted to the criminal roles he played along with the other suspects in carrying out the attempted assassination/murder of Senator Dino Melaye. He also mentioned other members of the gang who are still at large and that they used the Ambulance Hyundai bus and five AK 47 rifles for the operation.

“Ajayi, a local security man at the residence of Taofiq Isah a principal suspect as a prohibited locally made single barrel shot gun was recovered from his possession.

“Bamidele, who is a local security man at the residence of Taofiq Isah was arrested after a prohibited locally made single barrel shot gun was recovered from his possession.

Ex- Sgt Ede James, who was the Police orderly to Taofiq Isah, whose phone was used for communication for the planning of the failed assassination/murder of Senator Dino Melaye. He was arrested with a serious criminal link to another principal suspect Abdullahi a.k.a Eko who is an active member of the gang.

The FPRO also noted that Abdulmumin, who is at large is the personal Assistant to the chairman Ijumu LGA and investigation so far revealed that he recruited members.

