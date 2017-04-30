Senegal makes best Jollof rice – Lai Muhammed

By Nwafor Sunday

The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed on Friday said that the best Jollof rice is made in Senegal. He made the remark at the Richard Quest Means Business anchored in Lagos. Report reaching Vanguard holds it that Nigerians were disappointed at the minister, thus expected him to cease the opportunity to sale Nigeria made products. Responding to a question on the country that makes best Jollof rice, the minister said: “I want to say probably Senegal.”

Quest earlier expressed surprise at the minister’s response, thus doused the tension by saying that the minister misunderstood his question to mean “where did Jollof rice originate from,” which according to him was why he answered, Senegal.

However, Nigerians via the Glazia tweeter handle, expressed their bitter feelings about Lai Muhammed’s answer to Quest question. see some tweets and the video clip:

@Glaziang @ormainy That’s a traversty served cold…..don’t come back oh, fly straight to Senegal, just avoid Nigeria….oh & Ghana too….

— Getworks (@iGordon_) April 29, 2017

@iGordon_ @Glaziang LOL but he shouldn’t come to Abuja? Just go to the airport and Senegal? I agree! — Omawumi O (@ormainy) April 29, 2017

@Glaziang Send him to Senegal on foot with only a stick and a cloth wrapped around it. — Minomi (@Mimsy_12) April 29, 2017

@Glaziang @yomitheprof He will soon release a press statement clarifying his position and how he was misunderstood — Nwankosi (@nwankosi247) April 29, 2017

@Glaziang what on earth is wrong with this man? — NightingaleSignature (@Ajgal10) April 29, 2017

@Glaziang “I hear a shock, across the country” — bayo (@bayonino) April 29, 2017

The moment Nigeria’s minister of information, Lai Mohammed says on CNN that another country makes better jollof rice than Nigeria #GlaziaNow pic.twitter.com/4Aaq2iUwDj

— GLAZIA (@Glaziang) April 28, 2017

The moment Nigeria’s minister of information, Lai Mohammed says on CNN that another country makes better jollof rice than Nigeria #GlaziaNow pic.twitter.com/4Aaq2iUwDj — GLAZIA (@Glaziang) April 28, 2017

In another development, the minister was asked on what the government was doing to diversify the economy, the minister said, “We must look at Nollywood as another platform where we can really, not only generate revenue, but to create jobs and also fire the imagination of the creative artistes in Nigeria. We produce more than 50 films a week, which is more than what Hollywood does.

“Nollywood is seen not just in Nigeria, but the whole of Africa and even the diaspora. So, we are actually producing for the entire world. We intend to leverage on the comparative advantage we have in the film industry because we believe that is one area where we are strong.

“And what we need to do is to protect the industry and promote it. We know the challenges we have today, notably, our inability to adequately protect the intellectual property of these films, lack of infrastructure and lack of access to funds. That is why even though we produce more movies than Hollywood, we admit that the quality of these films can be better.

“This is a country of over 500 languages and its diversity of culture. If we are able to allow our people to tell our story from our own perspective, we would be able to drive tourism. This government is focused on the Ease of Doing Business,” he said.

The post Senegal makes best Jollof rice – Lai Muhammed appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

