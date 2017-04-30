Shagaya Glad Over Ihonvbere’s Return As IBB Golf Club’s Lady Captain

Prominent member of the Board of Trustees of the IBB Golf & Country Club, Abuja, Senator John Shagaya, has hailed the unopposed return of Mrs Grace Ihonvbere as the club’s Lady Captain as a “Pleasant surprise.”

Shagaya who spoke to the media from his vast Karu, Abuja, home, said Ihonvbere worked hard to make the immediate Lady Captain, Lami Ahmed’s regime a success, despite losing narrowly to her in last year’s close-call election.

“I know women,so I was shocked that after a bitter race where she lost, Ihonvbere could still put herself together to work with Lami Ahmed. Grace even helped to upgrade the ladies’ changing room. I don’t have any doubt in my mind that she would be a great Lady Captain, because this is the first time we are having a captain elected unopposed after a long time. I think something like this happened twice when we were still developing.

“I must add that Grace is a brave woman and members just like her. She has a ready smile for everyone and she is generally loved by members. I will be disappointed if Grace can’t turn the ladies section around. I mean, she should be able to add to the legacies Lami Ahmed left behind,” said the former lawmaker.

Ihonvbere, on her part, attributed her emergence as an act of God which she least expected.

“I knew I could win in an election after losing narrowly the last time,” Ihonvbere said, “but I never thought of wining unopposed. I was overwhelmed with joy that people could really pass such a huge vote of confidence. I hope to work with the people and run an inclusive office; that is the only way we can grow the ladies’ section,” she said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

