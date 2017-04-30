Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sharia court upholds illegal marriage of a Muslim tailor & 16-yr-old Christian apprentice in Niger

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Parents of a Christian 16-year-old girl are crying out for help following the decision of a Sharia court sitting in Erena to forcefully marry their daughter Janet Habila, to her Muslim tailor boss, Nasiru. According to Sun News, this happened in Erena district of Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State. Janet was an apprentice in Nasiru’s …

The post Sharia court upholds illegal marriage of a Muslim tailor & 16-yr-old Christian apprentice in Niger appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.