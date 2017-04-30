Sharia court upholds illegal marriage of a Muslim tailor & 16-yr-old Christian apprentice in Niger

Parents of a Christian 16-year-old girl are crying out for help following the decision of a Sharia court sitting in Erena to forcefully marry their daughter Janet Habila, to her Muslim tailor boss, Nasiru. According to Sun News, this happened in Erena district of Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State. Janet was an apprentice in Nasiru’s …

The post Sharia court upholds illegal marriage of a Muslim tailor & 16-yr-old Christian apprentice in Niger appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

