Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shatta Wale: Security Agencies Shut Down Pub Belonging to Singer’s Wife (Photos) – The Olisa Blogazine

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Shatta Wale: Security Agencies Shut Down Pub Belonging to Singer’s Wife (Photos) – The Olisa Blogazine

The Olisa Blogazine

Shatta Wale: Security Agencies Shut Down Pub Belonging to Singer's Wife (Photos)
The Olisa Blogazine
According to Modern Ghana, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) stormed the business place yesterday with their team and security personnel. Speaking with the press, the Metropolitan chief said the agency ordered the police to investigate the land …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.