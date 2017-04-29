Shehu Sani – I May Run Against El-Rufai In 2019

Nigerian Bulletin

Senator Shehu Sani has announced that he may run for the Kaduna State governorship election in 2019 against Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Shehu sani.jpg. Sani made the disclosure during an interview with the Sun. He said, “Well, as for 2019, it is still far …



and more »