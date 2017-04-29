Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shehu Sani – I May Run Against El-Rufai In 2019 – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Shehu Sani – I May Run Against El-Rufai In 2019 – Nigerian Bulletin

Nigerian Bulletin

Shehu Sani – I May Run Against El-Rufai In 2019
Nigerian Bulletin
Senator Shehu Sani has announced that he may run for the Kaduna State governorship election in 2019 against Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Shehu sani.jpg. Sani made the disclosure during an interview with the Sun. He said, “Well, as for 2019, it is still far

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.