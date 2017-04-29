Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shehu Sani Senator wants to sack El-Rufai from office – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Shehu Sani Senator wants to sack El-Rufai from office
Pulse Nigeria
Sani also said that he is currently focusing his attention on delivering his campaign promises to the people. Published: 29.04.2017; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai visits Senator Shehu Sani on May 23, play. Kaduna

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.