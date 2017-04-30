Pages Navigation Menu

Shock as Married Mother of 8 Dies After Aborting Boyfriend’s Baby in Ogun

Posted on Apr 30, 2017

Shock as Married Mother of 8 Dies After Aborting Boyfriend's Baby in Ogun

Residents of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital were left in shock after a mother of eight, identified as Sukurat Adedoyin, reportedly died following complications from abortion of pregnancy.

According to Sunday Vanguard the 33-year-old deceased, who was alleged to have been impregnated by her boyfriend, Alabi Kamilu, 30, sought the help of an auxiliary nurse, Bello Abosede, 34, to terminate the pregnancy.

The Investigating Police Officer, Asake Morowuntonu, said the victim was a married woman and had had eight children.

Morowuntonu stated that Kamilu, the alleged boyfriend, forced the deceased to terminate the pregnancy.

