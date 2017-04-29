Slowdown in United Kingdom economy worse than expected as consumers tighten belts – Normangee Star
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Normangee Star
|
Slowdown in United Kingdom economy worse than expected as consumers tighten belts
Normangee Star
Britain's powerhouse services sector, which accounts for 78% of the United Kingdom economy, put downward pressure on overall growth after expanding by 0.3% between January and March this year, slowing from 0.8% between October and December of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!