Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Slowdown in United Kingdom economy worse than expected as consumers tighten belts – Normangee Star

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Slowdown in United Kingdom economy worse than expected as consumers tighten belts – Normangee Star

Normangee Star

Slowdown in United Kingdom economy worse than expected as consumers tighten belts
Normangee Star
Britain's powerhouse services sector, which accounts for 78% of the United Kingdom economy, put downward pressure on overall growth after expanding by 0.3% between January and March this year, slowing from 0.8% between October and December of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.