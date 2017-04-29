Pages Navigation Menu

Snubbing drama: No plans to invoke the wrath of gods on Oba Akiolu – Ooni

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has refuted a statement attributed to one Tunde Awoyeni who claimed that the palace would invoke the wrath of his ancestors on the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu. Awoyeni claimed the palace had concluded plans to invoke the wrath of ancestors of Akiolu for snubbing him at […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

