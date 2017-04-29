Snubbing drama: No plans to invoke the wrath of gods on Oba Akiolu – Ooni
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has refuted a statement attributed to one Tunde Awoyeni who claimed that the palace would invoke the wrath of his ancestors on the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu. Awoyeni claimed the palace had concluded plans to invoke the wrath of ancestors of Akiolu for snubbing him at […]
