Soldier On The Run After Shooting A Tanker Driver Dead For Obstructing His Way In Abeokuta (Photos)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
As shared by Onyema…..
‘Soldier shot a tank driver for obstructing his way at a car wash on Sam Ewang road, Abeokuta. The soldier ran away in a brown sienna bus”
The post Soldier On The Run After Shooting A Tanker Driver Dead For Obstructing His Way In Abeokuta (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!