Soldier On The Run After Shooting A Tanker Driver Dead For Obstructing His Way In Abeokuta (Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017


Soldier On The Run After Shooting A Tanker Driver Dead For Obstructing His Way In Abeokuta (Photos)
As shared by Onyema…..

‘Soldier shot a tank driver for obstructing his way at a car wash on Sam Ewang road, Abeokuta. The soldier ran away in a brown sienna bus”

