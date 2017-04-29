Soyinka Blasts Buhari: ‘Declare Your Health Status Now’
Buhari, Declare Your Health Status – Soyinka. Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare his health status immediately in order to end speculations and the attendant political manipulations in Nigeria. “Why is the President hiding his state of health? He’s supposed to understand he’s public property. Me I’m still private property, that’s why …
