Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 34 24 6 4 101 33 78

Real Madrid 33 24 6 3 90 38 78

Atletico Madrid 34 20 8 6 60 25 68

——————————————–

Sevilla 34 20 8 6 60 40 68

——————————————–

Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 63

Real Sociedad 35 19 4 12 54 48 61

———————————————

Athletic Bilbao 34 18 5 11 48 38 59

Eibar 34 14 9 11 52 45 51

Espanyol 34 13 11 10 45 44 50

Alaves 34 11 12 11 32 40 45

Celta Vigo 33 13 5 15 49 54 44

Valencia 34 11 7 16 49 59 40

Las Palmas 34 10 9 15 52 61 39

Malaga 34 10 9 15 40 49 39

Real Betis 34 10 7 17 37 53 37

Deportivo La Coruna 34 7 10 17 37 57 31

Leganes 34 7 9 18 30 51 30

——————————————–

Sporting Gijon 35 5 9 21 38 70 24

Granada 35 4 8 23 28 74 20 – relegated

Osasuna 34 3 9 22 35 82 18 – relegated

Note:

1st-3rd: Automatic Champions League qualification

4th: Champions League play-off round

5th & 6th: Europa League qualification

18th-20th: Relegated

