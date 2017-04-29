SSS Recruitment Scandal: Why We We Increased Northern Slots – Presidency

The presidency has explained the recent recruitment exercise by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In its latest recruitment, the North received a big share of the slots, while the South scrambled for the left-overs.

It was welcomed by criticisms as soon as it entered into public space, but the presidency has now defended it, saying it was done to fulfil Federal Character and balance past lopsided recruitments.

“In an organisation that is very sensitive and an important one for national cohesion and stability such as the Department of State Services, DSS, there is always the need to ensure balance in recruitment and manning. This is also true of institutions such as the Army, the Navy and Air force.

“Where such balancing in line with Federal Character is breached, the need arises from time to time, to find a way of redressing such inequity.

“The report in circulation by the Premium Times though true, was taken in isolation of the context it was done. An investigative medium such as that one should have done a better job of this.

“This is the true story of the recruitment, about a year-and-a-half ago in the DSS in which states that were short-changed in previous recruitments were awarded slots to enable them achieve a fair representation. This is what happened.

“It is important to emphasise that it is in the interest of peace, stability and the general well-being of the nation that all component units are fairly represented in organisations such as this. Where this comes short, efforts must be made to correct such lopsidedness as the DSS did between 2014 and 2016,” the statement read.

